KEI Industries Eyes 17% Revenue Growth Powered By Brownfield Projects

KEI Industries Ltd. is set to expand its revenue at 16–17% in the financial year ending March 2025, banking on its brownfield expansion projects, according to Chairman and Managing Director Anil Gupta.

Brownfield refers to the development or expansion of existing operations instead of starting new ones from scratch.

The power cable manufacturer made a solid start to FY25, posting a sharp 23.8% year-on-year growth. The company posted Rs 150 crore in net profit for the first quarter against Rs 121 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue advanced by 15.7% YoY to Rs 2,060 crore.

"This year we expect to grow (revenue) by 16–17%, because we expect incremental growth to come in from the brownfield expansions which we have done last year and this year at Silvassa, Bhiwadi and Pathredi. So we expect that with our existing expansions, we expect to grow by 16 to 17% in the next four years," Gupta told NDTV Profit.