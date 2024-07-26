KEC International To Raise Up To Rs 6,000 Crore Through QIP, NCDs

Electric transmission tower maker KEC International Ltd. has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through qualified institutional placement and issuance of non-convertible debentures.

As part of the plan, the company will raise Rs 4,500 crore through qualified institutional placement by issuing equity or other equity-based instruments, it said in an exchange filing. It will also issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,500 crore through private placement in one or more tranches.

The fundraise is subject to the overall borrowing limit approved by its shareholders. The company has also set up a committee to take necessary steps for the fund raise.

KEC International has also agreed to transfer its cables business to a subsidiary. It will create a subsidiary to enable this process.