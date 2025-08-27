KEC International Targets 15% Growth In FY26 Driven By Strong Demand In T&D Segment

KEC International Ltd. is targeting 15% growth in FY26, driven largely by strong momentum in its transmission and distribution (T&D) business, the company’s MD and CEO, Vimal Kejriwal, said on Aug. 26. Calling the estimate realistic, Kejriwal expressed confidence in the company’s capacity to meet rising demand both in India and abroad in the T&D segment.

“Three years back, our India transmission revenue was close to Rs 2,000 crore. This year, we will do more than Rs 7,000 crore. So clearly, I think we have the capacity ... .I think with whatever 15% growth and all your targets, I think we have the capability and the capacity to deliver, not only ourselves, but I think all the competition has also ramped up,” he told NDTV Profit.

He explained that KEC International’s business is split into two main parts: 60% is transmission-related and 40% is non-transmission.

“So, I don't see a similar growth rate happening on the non-transmission side. Which is why the 15% would be a weighted average of the transmission growth, which would be more than 15% and the others, which may be less than 15%,” the CEO said.

He also expressed strong confidence in the long-term growth of the power transmission sector. He highlighted that India’s renewable energy target has been raised to 600 GW by 2032, creating significant demand in both domestic and international markets.