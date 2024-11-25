KEC International Secures Rs 1,114-Crore Orders, Deepens Foray In Middle East

Infrastructure major KEC International Ltd. has secured orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across various businesses, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The fresh batch of orders deepens the RPG group company's foray into the Middle East market, as it has bagged an order for a 400-kilovolt transmission line in Oman. Earlier, the firm had received orders from neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"The order in Oman, along with the previous orders from Saudi Arabia and UAE, has further strengthened our leadership position in the Middle East," said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

KEC International has also received order for the "supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas", a media release said, without divulging further details related to the specific order.