KEC International Bags Orders Worth Rs 2,257 Crore Across Verticals

Engineering firm KEC International Ltd. bagged orders worth Rs 2,257 crore across its various businesses. Through these order wins, the RPG Group company has also forayed into international markets in the oil and gas pipeline business.

In the transmission and distribution segment, it has secured 765 kilo-volt transmission line and substation orders from Power Grid Corp., and for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in America, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

In the civil business, the global infrastructure EPC major bagged an order in the metals and mining segment from a reputed steel player in India, it said. The company has also secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We're pleased with the new order wins, especially the large orders from PGCIL... Our Oil & Gas Pipeline business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally by securing its maiden international project in Africa," Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and CEO of KEC International, said in the statement.

With these orders, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore and will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward, Kejriwal said.

Shares of KEC International closed 6.2% lower at Rs 689.7 apiece, compared with a 1.23% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.