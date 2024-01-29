KEC International Bags Orders Worth Rs 1,304 Crore Across Businesses

KEC International Ltd. said that the company has secured orders worth Rs 1,304 crore across various businesses.

In the transmission and distribution segment, the RPG Group company secured projects in India, SAARC, and Americas, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The company secured 765 kilovolts transmission line and 765 kilovolts GIS substation orders in India from Power Grid Corp. It also won 220 kilovolts transmission line orders in SAARC and for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

The engineering, procurement, and construction major secured an order in the residential building segment in India on the civil front.

The company also bagged orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas, the statement said.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, particularly the prestigious orders from PGCIL, which have significantly bolstered our India T&D order book. We continue to remain optimistic on the India T&D business, on the back of the continued thrust of government of India for setting up of renewable energy projects," said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer at KEC International.

Year-to-date, the company's order intake currently stands at Rs 13,000 crore, according to the CEO.

Shares of KEC International closed 1.38% higher at Rs 622.9 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 1.76% advance in the benchmark Sensex.