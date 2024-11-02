Kaynes Technology Expects 50–60% Growth In Next Five Years

Kaynes Technology is one of the large players in power electronics in India. The sector, however, is unlikely to grow very well because some businesses are shifting from China, Sampath said.

The company is planning to focus on railway signaling in the second half. The aerospace business is likely to grow in financial year 2026, the CFO said.

"Kaynes Technology operates in six industrial verticals. So, a couple of years ago, it was automotive and industrial. In the next financial year, it can be aerospace, railways, and so on. It depends on which kind of business takes off," said Sampath.

"Wherever the business takes off, it comes in a large chunk because some of the businesses are driven by government initiatives and some are driven by large–scale infrastructure and so on," he added.

Kaynes Technology has been working on smart-meter business segment for the last three to four years. It acquired Iskraemeco India which was earlier its customer, noted the CFO.

Around 250 billion smart meters are to be installed and Iskraemeco India has delivered 10–15% of the number.

"Smart meter installation has become standard. It has kind of stabilised. So, there is no more surprises about how to run and maintain," Sampath stated.

Kaynes Technology is now expecting a 15–20% market share in the next five to 10 years' time frame. In terms of revenue, the company is seeing a number anywhere from Rs 500–1,000 crore from smart-meter business per annum.