Kaynes' Smart Meter Foray Looks To Tap Mega Growth Potential

This plant is key for the company and has been in the works for a while now. The company forayed into smart meters last year, but now has built capacity of 40 lakh smart meters per year.

The government has been proactive in promoting smart meters as well. India needs roughly 25 crore smart meters across multiple applications such as electricity, water, gas, etc. and till date only one crore smart meters have been installed. This leaves ample room for growth and shows there is an addressable market.

The company's current capacity will lead its entry in the segment. Kaynes has guided for roughly Rs 400 crore in revenue in fiscal 2025 from smart meters and is expected this to double to Rs 800 crore by next fiscal.