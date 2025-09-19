Business NewsBusinessKaynes Tech CEO Rajesh Sharma Resigns; Shares Slide
ADVERTISEMENT

Kaynes Tech CEO Rajesh Sharma Resigns; Shares Slide

Following the resignation, the stock saw a sharp downtick of 4%, reaching intraday low of Rs 6,882.

19 Sep 2025, 12:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajesh is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Rajesh is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Kaynes Technology Ltd. has confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Sharma has resigned from his position.

In an exchange filing, the company informed that Sharma has decided to step down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, with his resignation taking effect from the close of business hours on October 31, 2025.

Following the resignation, the stock saw a sharp downtick of 4%, reaching intraday low of Rs 6,882.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Photo: NDTV Profit)

Rajesh is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a graduate degree in commerce from Bangalore University. He has over 15 years of experience in accounting and finance.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Kaynes Tech's Chief Financial Officer Jairam Sampath revealed that Rajesh Sharma's exit was well planned.

"He [Rajesh Sharma] wanted to move to Bengaluru while our major operations are in Mysuru. That is the only reason. His exit was well planned," he said.

"We have already called for a board meet. The new CEO will be announced in three to four days. The new CEO will be on board from November 1," he added.

ALSO READ

Kaynes Tech OSAT Plant: First Set Of Samples For Anchor Client To Be Ready This Month
Opinion
Kaynes Tech OSAT Plant: First Set Of Samples For Anchor Client To Be Ready This Month
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT