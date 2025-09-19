Kaynes Tech CEO Rajesh Sharma Resigns; Shares Slide
Following the resignation, the stock saw a sharp downtick of 4%, reaching intraday low of Rs 6,882.
Kaynes Technology Ltd. has confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Sharma has resigned from his position.
In an exchange filing, the company informed that Sharma has decided to step down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, with his resignation taking effect from the close of business hours on October 31, 2025.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
Rajesh is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a graduate degree in commerce from Bangalore University. He has over 15 years of experience in accounting and finance.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Kaynes Tech's Chief Financial Officer Jairam Sampath revealed that Rajesh Sharma's exit was well planned.
"He [Rajesh Sharma] wanted to move to Bengaluru while our major operations are in Mysuru. That is the only reason. His exit was well planned," he said.
"We have already called for a board meet. The new CEO will be announced in three to four days. The new CEO will be on board from November 1," he added.