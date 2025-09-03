Kaynes Tech OSAT Plant: First Set Of Samples For Anchor Client To Be Ready This Month

As Kaynes Technologies Ltd aims to ready its Outsourced Semiconductor & Assembly Test (OSAT) facility in Gujarat for commercial production, the company's management has told NDTV Profit that the first set of samples for its anchor clients will be ready this month.

Speaking to NDTV Profit's Know Your Company show, Jairam P Sampath, Whole-Time Director of Kaynes Tech, said that the company has acquired three anchor clients for the pilot phase, which is higher than anticipated.

"The pilot plant is ready and producing the OSAT samples. This month, we will complete the first set of samples for our first anchor client. We have acquired three anchor clients, which is much more than what we were anticipating," he said.

Kaynes Tech and CG Power have emerged as two key players in India's push to manufacture semiconductors domestically, with both companies betting heavily on OSAT plants in Sanand, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Semicon India 2025 Day 1 address, mentioned both the companies as they look to kickstart commercial production soon.

"Kaynes Tech was the last one to get approval (for OSAT plants) and we felt like there was a lot of ground to cover. But our team has done a great job," said Sampath, who is bullish on India's semiconductor push.

"We're at the intersection of Atmanirbhar and technology together, and that's the best spot to be in today," he said.