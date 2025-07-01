Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.'s total business grew in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, aided by a rise in deposits and advances.The Karur-based lender's total business rose 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 1.96 lakh crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing.During the same period, total current account saving account, or CASA, rose 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 29,306 crore.The lender's total deposits grew 15% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore, while advances rose 15% to Rs 89,370 crore, compared to the same period last year..Karur Vysya Bank's standalone net profit during the quarter ended March rose 13% to Rs 513 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.The net interest income—the difference of interest earned and interest paid—rose 9% to Rs 1,089 crore, the private sector bank said.Operating profit fell 3.7% to Rs 835 crore in comparison to Rs 867 crore. Gross NPA for quarter ended March was at 0.76%, while net NPA was flat at 0.2%. Provisions for the quarter under review also fell 45% to Rs 161 crore..Karur Vysya Bank Expects 2% More Credit Growth Than Industry In FY26.Shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose as much as 3.72%, before paring gains to trade 2.92% higher at Rs 275.35 apiece, compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:50 p.m.The stock has risen 33.06% in the last 12 months and 26.95% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 65.71.Out of 18 analysts tracking the bank, 17 have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'hold' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 0.2%..Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Settle Nearly Flat After Choppy Trade; RIL, HDFC Bank Shares Rise