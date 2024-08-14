Karnataka High Court Refuses To Stay Service Charge Limit On Ola, Uber, Rapido

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsKarnataka High Court Refuses To Stay Service Charge Limit On Ola, Uber, Rapido
The division bench on Tuesday decided not to issue an interim injunction and deferred the final hearing to August 29.

14 Aug 2024, 09:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Viktor Bystrov/ Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Viktor Bystrov/ Unsplash)

A two-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru has declined to stay the order of a single-judge bench, which had upheld the state government's mandate limiting service charges for auto-rickshaw rides booked through platforms like Ola, Uber and Rapido to just five per cent.

The appeal against the single-judge's decision was heard by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Arvind.

The division bench on Tuesday decided not to issue an interim injunction and deferred the final hearing to August 29.

However, the bench did grant a stay on the directive for the Registrar (Judicial) to forward a copy of the single-judge's order to the Chairman of the Competition Commission of India.

