Karnataka Bank Enables Direct Tax Payment For Customers

Bank CEO and managing director H Srikrishnan said "post appointment as agency bank by RBI, the bank is actively engaged in government businesses. This is the beginning of our journey to undertake government business that will expand to other Central and state government departments."

The bank's executive director Sekhar Rao said enabling income tax payments through the bank platform is a significant milestone, enhancing the overall banking experience. The initiative aligns with the bank's vision of leveraging technology to simplify financial transactions, he said.