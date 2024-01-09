Karkhana.io Raises $6.3 Million From Arkam Ventures, Susquehanna Asia

India's manufacturing MSMEs account for 45% of industrial output and 40% of all exports, according to Bala Srinivasa, managing director of Arkam Ventures.

"While there is a surge in domestic and international demand from the OEMs, most small suppliers are poorly equipped to tap into new order flows, market their capabilities and find ways to maximise their capacity utilisation," Srinivasa said. "We were attracted to a strong Karkhana.io team that provides a differentiated technology platform addressing these challenges while enabling a much-needed layer of trust, efficiency, and quality."

The technology-enabled platform of Karkhana.io provides sourcing and contract manufacturing solutions to OEMs and technology companies through its manufacturing MSME network in India.

Karkhana.io works with OEMs across product categories like electric vehicles, medical equipment, consumer electronics and aerospace, helping them with a custom range of manufacturing solutions from small batches to mass production.

It has a supplier network of over 400 MSMEs currently, enabling more than 90 OEMs to meet their contract manufacturing requirements. In the next three years, the company's vision is to empower more than 3,000 MSME suppliers.