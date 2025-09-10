Karisma Kapoor's Children Claim 'Forged Will' Of Sunjay Kapur Not Registered; Delhi HC Seeks More Details

Karishma Kapoor's children on Wednesday claimed the 'forged will' of late father Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore assets was not legally registered. The matter was heard by the Delhi High Court.

The children — Samaira and Kiaan — have questioned the will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves Sunjay's entire personal estate to his wife Priya Kapur. They were represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani.

In their submission to the court, the two argued that not providing the copy or not even showing the alleged will to them only adds to the suspicious circumstances in which the "so-called will" emerged after more than seven weeks of the death of their father, as per NDTV.

Sunjay Kapur, the former chairperson of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., died in London on June 12, with the cause of death reported as heart attack.

The Delhi High Court has sought details of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay Kapur as on the date of his death.

The court posted the matter on Oct. 9, when it will consider passing an injunction order for status quo on assets till the suit is decided finally.