Karan Adani Says Adani Group Setting Up 48-MW Data Centre With Rs 2,500-Crore Investment In Telangana

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. announced that 48 MW green data centres worth Rs 2,500 crore are being set up in Telangana to support AI, cloud computing, and high-performance digital infrastructure.

In his speech in presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Telangana Rising Global Summit, Adani stated that the firm has consolidated its presence in the state with investments across defense, green data centers, renewable energy, and cement manufacturing.

"This facility will be at the forefront of cutting-edge AI, cloud technology, and high-performance computing, and will play a crucial role in meeting the needs of a rapidly digitizing India," Adani said.

Adani said that the Group was behind the development of India’s first long-endurance UAV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, employing over 1,500 local youth and serving both Indian armed forces and global markets.

He also noted the Adani Group's investment of Rs 4,000 crore to build highways spanning more than 100 km, improving connectivity in districts like Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad, and Khammam.

The Adani Ports MD further drew attention to Adani Cement investing over Rs 2,000 crore in facilities at Ganeshpahad, Tandur, and Devapur, adding 7 MTPA capacity to support Telangana’s infrastructure boom.

Adani stated that the Adani Group has invested nearly Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana, generating employment for more than 7,000 people while committing to further collaboration.

Adani also lauded CM Reddy's "transparent governance," "rapid decision-making," and "long-term economic planning" in his speech, stating that they were instrumental in ushering in industries to "think boldly and invest with confidence."