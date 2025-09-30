Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Collection: Who Will Win The BO Battle?

Even though Kantara has immense demand in the core Kannada and select South Indian markets, the collections in the Hindi belt are not far behind.

According to the latest Sacnilk figures, the advance box office of Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Hindi belt has generated an impressive net collection of Rs 46.41 lakh after selling 18,600 tickets. Across all languages, the film had already sold 1,49,608 tickets and earned Rs 5.22 crore. After adding blocked seats, the earnings rises to Rs. 8.83 crore.

Bollywood romantic-comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's net booking collection hovers around Rs. 39.16 lakh, with ticket sales around 8,164. With block seats, the total collection rises to Rs. 1.15 crore.

On the box office clash, Dhawan, at the first day of India Today Conclave said that his upcoming film, which is set to clash with 'Kantara: Chapter 1', has strong potential to perform well, just like the latter. "Kantara is a very big film. The first film was amazing; I loved it myself. But our film is very different from that and there’s a space for all kinds of films."

When it comes to advance box office collections, Kantara: Chapter 1 is doing much better than Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.