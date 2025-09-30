Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Collection: Who Will Win The BO Battle?
The highly anticipated Dussehra weekend box office battle is heating up as advance bookings for Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have started.
According to reports from the trade website Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is outpacing Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. With both films set for an Oct. 2, 2025 release, the advance booking numbers suggest Kantara Chapter 1 is poised for a massive opening.
Even though Kantara has immense demand in the core Kannada and select South Indian markets, the collections in the Hindi belt are not far behind.
According to the latest Sacnilk figures, the advance box office of Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Hindi belt has generated an impressive net collection of Rs 46.41 lakh after selling 18,600 tickets. Across all languages, the film had already sold 1,49,608 tickets and earned Rs 5.22 crore. After adding blocked seats, the earnings rises to Rs. 8.83 crore.
Bollywood romantic-comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's net booking collection hovers around Rs. 39.16 lakh, with ticket sales around 8,164. With block seats, the total collection rises to Rs. 1.15 crore.
On the box office clash, Dhawan, at the first day of India Today Conclave said that his upcoming film, which is set to clash with 'Kantara: Chapter 1', has strong potential to perform well, just like the latter. "Kantara is a very big film. The first film was amazing; I loved it myself. But our film is very different from that and there’s a space for all kinds of films."
Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari stars Dhawan and Kapoor in the lead roles. The romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment.
Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. A prequel to Shetty's 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, this film will have a worldwide release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The movie is produced by Hombale Films.