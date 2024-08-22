Kalyan Jewellers Shareholder Divests 6.45% Stake For Rs 3,584.5 Crore

A shareholder of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. sold a 6.45% stake in the company for Rs 3,584.45 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Highdell Investment Ltd. offloaded 6.64 crore shares at Rs 539.1 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE. Highdell held a 9.17% stake in the company as of June 2024.

Nomura India, through its various funds, bought 2.06 crore shares or a 2% stake, while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 92.7 lakh shares or a 0.9% stake, and TCSL As Truste for Global New Generation Stock Fund mopped up 74.2 lakh shares or a 0.72% stake, while the Government of Singapore purchased 72.5 lakh shares, or 0.7% stake, at Rs 539.1 apiece.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund—one of the buyers—held 1.36% stake in the company as of June 2024. HSBC Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. are among the other buyers.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers closed 10.71% higher at Rs 596.40 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.17% rise in the benchmark Nifty.