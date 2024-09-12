Kalpataru Projects Bags Orders Worth Rs 2,774 Crore; Shares Gain

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. on Thursday said the company, along with its listed international subsidiaries, has bagged orders worth Rs 2,744 crore across various business verticals.

The orders include an "EPC project for extension of airports from the Airports Authority of India", the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kalpataru Projects has also received orders related to transmission and distribution business in overseas markets, as well as a design and build project for a residential building in India, it added.

"The prestigious order from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will mark our entry into the growing domestic airport sector and further diversify our clientele," said Manish Mohnot, the company's managing director and chief executive officer.

Last month, the construction firm had won orders cumulatively amounting to Rs 2,995 crore. This was preceded by multiple orders worth Rs 2,333 crore received in July.

The fresh set of orders takes Kalpataru Projects' year-to-date orderbook to around Rs 9,800 crore, Mohnot said. "We continue to focus on delivering sustainable growth and improving profitably going forward.”