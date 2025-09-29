Kajaria Ceramics: Ashok Kajaria Named Chairman, Sons Elevated To Key Leadership Roles

Kajaria Ceramics announced a leadership reshuffle on Monday with founder Ashok Kajaria stepping into the role of Chairman under the category of whole-time director (executive director) for a five-year term starting October 1, 2025.

Kajaria, 78, delegated key responsibilities to the next generation of leadership. However, his appointment is still subject to shareholder approval.

"Ashok Kajaria has completed the age of 78 years and he wishes to delegate his major responsibilities to Chetan Kajaria and Rishi Kajaria. Hence, the Board of Directors of the Company have redesignated and appointed Ashok Kajaria as the Chairman of the Company under the category of the whole-time director for a period of 5 years w.e.f. October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2030," the company informed the exchanges.

A graduate in Science and Engineering from UCLA, USA, Kajaria is credited by the company as a pioneer in introducing large-format wall tiles.

The Board has also approved the appointment of Chetan Kajaria as Vice Chairman and Rishi Kajaria as Managing Director, both under the category of whole-time directors for the same five-year term. These appointments are also subject to shareholder approval.

Chetan Kajaria, who has served as Joint Managing Director for over a decade, holds a degree in Petrochemical Engineering from Pune University and an MBA from Boston College, USA. He joined the company in 2000.

Ashok Kajaria is the father of Chetan and Rishi Kajaria.

In addition to the leadership changes, the Board has approved an increase in investment in its subsidiary, Kajaria Adhesive Private Limited (KAPL), from Rs 16 crore to Rs 23 crore. The investment will be made through equity and/ or loans, with an additional Rs 6 crore earmarked for working capital support.