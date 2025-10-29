K-Pop Superstar RM Urges Global Investment In Culture At APEC

K-pop superstar RM of the popular boy band BTS urged global leaders and business executives to invest more in culture and the creative industries, emphasizing the crucial role of soft power in driving economic growth.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, RM reflected on BTS’s global journey and how K-pop has evolved from a niche genre into a global phenomenon. He recalled the band’s early days when overseas audiences once asked if they were from North or South Korea and said “where on earth is Korea?” It’s a big contrast to today, when BTS has become the biggest boy band in the world.

“There are creators all around the world. Please help them. Give them the financial support so that their own creativity can bloom,” he told attendees in a speech. “When you think about investing in tomorrow’s generations, think about culture as well as economics.”