Jupiter Wagons Wins Rs 1,617 Crore Order From Railway Ministry

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. has secured an order worth Rs 1,617 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of 4,000 BOXNS wagons, an exchange filing said on Thursday.

Earlier, the company also launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 700 crore at an issue price of Rs 315 apiece.

Shares of Jupiter Wagon closed 4.98% higher at Rs 330.65 apiece, compared to a 1.34% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.