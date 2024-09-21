Jupiter Wagons Eyeing Rs 4,000 Crore Revenue From Wheelset Business

Jupiter Wagons expects to achieve a revenue of Rs 3,000–4,000 crore from its wheelset business by the end of fiscal 2027, the company’s Managing Director Vivek Lohia said.

Jupiter Wagons, on Sept. 17, had announced an investment of Rs 2,500 crore in a new plant in Odisha to make forged wheelsets and increase its production capacity to 1 lakh units per annum.

“The capacity will come in incrementally every year but the full capacity will come by the end of FY27,” Lohia told NDTV Profit.

He added that "revenues will be anything between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore" and will depend on the product mix at that time.

Jupiter Wagons, in its statement, has said that almost half of the production capacity will be dedicated to exports, mostly through its partner Tatravagonka AS.