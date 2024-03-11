Jupiter Wagons Bags Rs 957 Crore Order From Railway Ministry

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. bagged an order worth Rs 957 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacturing and supply of wagons.

The Ministry of Railways, on March 6, awarded the manufacturing and supply contract for 2,237 units, the maker of railway freight wagons and passenger coaches said in an exchange filing on Monday.

These wagons are specifically designed for the efficient transport of bulk goods such as coal and ore within the Indian railway network, the company said. "This initiative is poised to catalyse smoother trade and foster economic growth."

This order, the company said, will strengthen the wagon manufacturer's position in the market and highlight its capabilities in catering to large-scale projects.

"We are deeply honoured by the Ministry of Railways' decision to entrust us with this esteemed project," Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons, said. "This significant order serves as a reaffirmation of our standing as a reliable partner within the railway industry."

The company manufactures all types of railway wagons and accessories, including containers, commercial vehicle load bodies and commercial electric vehicles.

