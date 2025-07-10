June Insurance Data: Axis Max Shines, LIC Under Pressure

The life insurance industry reported a 3.1% year-on-year decline in premiums, reaching Rs 41,117 crore in June, compared to Rs 42,433 crore in the same month last year. However, it saw a moderate fiscal year-to-date growth of 4.2%.

During the same period, the number of policies and schemes dropped by nearly 7%, totaling 20.06 lakh, according to the data released by the Life Insurance Council on Thursday.