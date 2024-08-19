July Aviation Data: Domestic Airlines Report 7.33% Passenger Growth

The Directorate of Civil Aviation released the performance data for domestic airlines for July on Monday, highlighting steady growth in passenger traffic and varying rates of flight cancellations.

Last month, the industry saw a monthly growth of 7.33% in passenger number at approximately 1.3 crore passengers. In June, domestic air passenger traffic registered a 5.76% increase at 1.32 crore, according to the data released by the DGCA.

The cancellation rate for scheduled domestic flights in July averaged 1.9%. SpiceJet reported the highest cancellation rate among major carriers at 3.11%, while Vistara recorded the lowest at 0.09%. Other carriers had the following cancellation rates: Indigo at 2.25%, Akasa Air at 0.93%, and Air India at 0.47%.

Cancellation reasons varied, with weather-related issues accounting for the largest share at 28.3%. Technical problems contributed 17.2%, operational issues 8%, commercial reasons 0.3%, and miscellaneous causes 46.1%.

In terms of passenger service, a total of 1,097 complaints were lodged with domestic airlines in July. This translates to approximately 0.84 complaints per 10,000 passengers.

According to the latest traffic data, domestic airlines in India carried 9.23 crore passengers from January to July. This represents a 4.7% increase as compared to the 8.82 crore passengers during the same period in 2023.