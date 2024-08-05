Retail Auto Sales In India Rise After Three Months Amid Swollen Inventory

India's retail auto sales surged in July after three months of decline, in a reprieve to dealers in the world's third largest automotive industry. However, the growth comes with a key overhang of inventory.

Retail car sales rose 10% to 3.2 lakh units last month in comparison to approximately 2.91 lakh units in the year-ago period. Retail two-wheeler sales increased 17% to approximately 14.4 lakh units, according to the data put out by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Monday.

Retail auto sales is calculated using the vehicle registration data on the government's Vahan portal.

"Dealers reported benefits from good product availability, attractive schemes and a wider range of products," CS Vigneshwar, vice president of FADA, said. "Some dealers managed to sustain sales through promotions and incremental discounts."