July Auto Sales Preview: Two-Wheelers Expected To Show Sustained Sales Growth

Two-wheeler makers may report low double-digit growth, led by Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, as both are expected to report 8–10% growth as compared to last year.

After its quarterly results in June, Bajaj Auto said that the newly launched Pulsar 400 would reach dealers in July. Apart from that, it had also launched the new variant of the Chetak EV, priced under Rs 1 lakh.

TVS Motor continues its growth trajectory, seeing recovery both in year-on-year and month-on-month numbers. The 125-cc space has been positive for the company, with mass acceptance of the Raider 125.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., while reporting mid-single-digit growth as compared to last year, is expecting to slow down from the blistering sales in June, which saw the rural recovery trend play out. Launches in the premium space, with the Maverick, Karizma and Harley-Davidson 440X, are yet to add to the numbers meaningfully.

FY25 has been a disappointing start for Eicher Motors and this month, too, is not going to be any different. Volume has largely been disappointing for Royal Enfield. They did launch the Guerrilla 450, but its impact will only be seen over the next few months.