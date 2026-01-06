Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Update: Revenue Growth Slowest In Current Year Despite GST Cuts

Domino’s operator Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s third quarter revenue growth was the slowest in the current financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 13.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,439 crore in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025, according to provisional business updates disclosed to stock exchanges on Tuesday. The growth figure was 19.7% in the second quarter and 17% in the first quarter.

Standalone revenue came in at Rs 1,802 crore, up 11.8%. The income grew by 15.8% and 18.2% in the preceding two quarters.

Domino’s India recorded a like-for-like growth of 5%, while the Turkey operations increased by 6.3%. LFL growth, or comparable growth, measures a company's sales performance by comparing revenue from the same stores or operations over two different periods.

The slowdown in revenue comes despite expectations of improved demand after GST rate cuts provided a modest relief on select inputs like cheese and sauces, with most quick service restaurant players passing on the benefit to consumers.