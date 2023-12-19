Jubilant FoodWorks Appoints Suman Hegde As Executive Vice-President And Chief Financial Officer

Commenting on the development, JFL CEO & MD Sameer Khetarpal said: "As a leader, she brings high-quality experience in customer-first thinking, ability to partner with businesses and lead high-performing teams. The appointment is in line with the company's strategic priority of building a solid yet diverse foundation of people and culture."

Hedge has over 20 years of experience and held leadership positions in the finance function.

She is a Chartered Accountant and MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

In India, JFL operates a network of 1,888 Domino's stores across 397 cities.