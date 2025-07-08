JSW Steel Q1 Update: Crude Steel Production At 7.26 Million Tonnes
The capacity utilisation at Indian operations, excluding trial production, stood at 87% for the first quarter.
JSW Steel Ltd. has reported 7.26 million tonnes of consolidated crude-steel production for the first quarter of financial year 2026, a 5% decline compared to the previous quarter but a 14% rise year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The company's Indian operations saw a production of 7.02 MT of crude steel. This was also a 5% decrease from both the previous quarter but a 15% increase from the year-ago period. The capacity utilisation at Indian operations, excluding trial production, stood at 87% for the first quarter.
Although the production has increased on an annual basis, the company reported a quarterly decline, "due to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces during the quarter", the filing stated.
It added that the blast furnaces have resumed and are now functioning at "optimum capacity levels".
Q4 Results Highlights
JSW Steel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, even as it managed to double its net income.
Consolidated net profit rose nearly 110% to Rs 1,503 crore in the January-March period, compared to Rs 717 crore in the preceding quarter, according to financial results released on Friday.
Revenue from operations surged 8.3% to Rs 44,819 crore, in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 44,720 crore.