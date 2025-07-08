JSW Steel Q1 Update: Crude Steel Production At 7.26 Million Tonnes

JSW Steel Ltd. has reported 7.26 million tonnes of consolidated crude-steel production for the first quarter of financial year 2026, a 5% decline compared to the previous quarter but a 14% rise year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company's Indian operations saw a production of 7.02 MT of crude steel. This was also a 5% decrease from both the previous quarter but a 15% increase from the year-ago period. The capacity utilisation at Indian operations, excluding trial production, stood at 87% for the first quarter.

Although the production has increased on an annual basis, the company reported a quarterly decline, "due to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces during the quarter", the filing stated.

It added that the blast furnaces have resumed and are now functioning at "optimum capacity levels".