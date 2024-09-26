JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Hold Pricing Advantage Over Tata Steel Amid Imports Pressure

The Indian steel industry has remained under pressure due to higher imports from countries like China. Influx from the neighbouring country has caused prices of Indian hot-rolled coil steel—a basic steel product—to fall 20% in the past one year.

Despite this negative price trajectory, steel spreads have been improving due to lower coking coal prices, which have emerged as a saving grace. The lower prices of this key raw material can help steel companies not take a big hit on their profitability. However, JSW Steel Ltd. and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. have an advantage over Tata Steel Ltd. when it comes to coal.