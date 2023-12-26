JSW Renew Energy Commissions 51 MW Wind Energy Capacity In Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy Joint Managing Director and CEO Prashant Jain said, "We are happy to announce that we have started commissioning the SECI-IX wind project which is the first and largest greenfield wind capacity bagged by the company. With this, JSW Energy is well placed to achieve targeted 10 GW generation capacity by the end of CY2024."

The company has set a target to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030.