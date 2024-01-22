JSW Group Gets Incentive Package To Set Up EV Manufacturing Units In Odisha

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJSW Group Gets Incentive Package To Set Up EV Manufacturing Units In Odisha
The new project will be set up in Naraj, Cuttack and Paradip. It will have a combined investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

22 Jan 2024, 08:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JSW Steel. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
JSW Steel. (Source: Company website)

The Odisha government has sanctioned a special incentive package for JSW Group's electric vehicle and component manufacturing projects.

The new project will be set up in Naraj, Cuttack and Paradip. It will have a combined investment of Rs 40,000 crore, according to CMO Odisha's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The project will help to generate over 11,000 employment opportunities and create a new era of industrial growth in the state, the social media post said.

