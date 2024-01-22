JSW Group Gets Incentive Package To Set Up EV Manufacturing Units In Odisha

The Odisha government has sanctioned a special incentive package for JSW Group's electric vehicle and component manufacturing projects.

The new project will be set up in Naraj, Cuttack and Paradip. It will have a combined investment of Rs 40,000 crore, according to CMO Odisha's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The project will help to generate over 11,000 employment opportunities and create a new era of industrial growth in the state, the social media post said.