JSW Energy On Track To Achieve 20 GW Capacity Target Ahead Of 2030, Says CEO

JSW Energy Ltd. is on track to achieve its target of having a 20 gigawatt capacity, ahead of the 2030 deadline due to ramp up in projects, the company’s Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sharad Mahendra said.

Mahendra told NDTV Profit that the current cash balance gives the company an edge for completing the ongoing projects.

“This gives us a lot of cushion to accelerate our growth and execute the order pipeline that we have in hand,” he said.

He added that with the current cash balance the company will have a lot of headroom to complete the projects at hand.

“We are on track, and with the cash balance and ratios we have, there is a comfortable headroom to ramp up our growth and execute these projects beforehand,” the top executive noted.

In its financial results for the quarter ended September, JSW Energy Ltd. noted that its liquidity remains strong with a cash balance of Rs 5,719 crore as on Sept. 30, 2024.

With the strong liquidity position, JSW Energy will reach its capacity targets sooner than anticipated, according to Mahendra.