JSW Energy Gets Contract From SECI For Supply Of 230 MW Renewable Energy

JSW Energy on Thursday said its arm received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India for supply of 230 megawatts of power from its renewable energy project.

The energy supply order has been secured by wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy Limited, said JSW Energy, adding that the company received the letter of award following a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Bids were invited for supply of 630 MW of firm and dispatchable power from an inter state transmission system or ISTS-connected renewable energy project SECI-FDRE-IV, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

With the latest contract, the company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 16.4 GW, which includes a hybrid capacity of 2.3 GW, including FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy).

The company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by fiscal 2025, up from 7.5 GW currently.