JSW Energy Arm Bags Pumped Hydro Storage Project From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution

JSW Energy Ltd.'s arm received a Letter of Intent for procurement of pumped hydro energy storage from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.

The company's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy Ltd. will procure 1,500 megawatt/12,000 Megawatt-hour of pumped hydro energy storage, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Bhavali Pumped Hydro Project will feature an eight-hour discharge capacity with a maximum of five hours of continuous discharge, the statement said. The LoI is for providing energy storage capacity for 40 years.

After this, the company’s locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 16.2 GWh which includes a pumped hydro storage capacity of 14.4 GWh and battery energy storage capacity of 1.8 GWh, it said.