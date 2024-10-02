JSW Energy Arm Bags Pumped Hydro Storage Project From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJSW Energy Arm Bags Pumped Hydro Storage Project From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution
JSW Neo Energy Ltd. will procure 1,500 megawatt/12,000 Megawatt-hour of pumped hydro energy storage.

02 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The LoI won by JSW Energy's unit is for providing energy storage capacity for 40 years. (Source: JSW Energy website)</p></div>
JSW Energy Ltd.'s arm received a Letter of Intent for procurement of pumped hydro energy storage from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.

The company's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy Ltd. will procure 1,500 megawatt/12,000 Megawatt-hour of pumped hydro energy storage, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Bhavali Pumped Hydro Project will feature an eight-hour discharge capacity with a maximum of five hours of continuous discharge, the statement said. The LoI is for providing energy storage capacity for 40 years.

After this, the company’s locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 16.2 GWh which includes a pumped hydro storage capacity of 14.4 GWh and battery energy storage capacity of 1.8 GWh, it said.

"Our proven expertise in constructing hydro plants and managing the largest private-sector hydro portfolio uniquely positions us to develop hydro-pumped storage projects," said Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Energy. "These energy storage projects are crucial for achieving our NDC targets and are a perfect complement to modern clean energy systems."

Shares of JSW Energy closed 1.51% lower at Rs 722.00 apiece on Tuesday, compared to a 0.05% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

