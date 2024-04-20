JSW Energy Arm Bags 700-MW Solar Project From NTPC

JSW Energy Ltd. on Saturday said that its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a Letter of Award from NTPC Ltd. for setting up a 700 MW solar project. With the latest project win, JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 13.3 GW, of which 3.1 GW is solar power, a BSE filing said.

