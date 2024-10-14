JSW Energy And NTPC Ink Power Purchase Agreement For Solar Project

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd., closed 0.55% to Rs 702.80 apiece, compared to a 0.66% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Monday.

It has risen 79.36% in the last 12 months and 71.91% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.72 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.

Six out of the 13 analysts tracking xx have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 0.6%.