JSW Cement MD Parth Jindal Elected As Cement Manufacturers’ Association President

'In his role as President, Jindal will be responsible for driving CMA's policy agenda with the policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders, with an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, energy transition (decarbonisation) and logistics optimisation, to present the collective voice and priorities of the cement industry at CMA. Enlarging the CMA membership base would also be a key priority,' it added. Jindal said the cement industry is currently balancing rapid infrastructure growth with sustainability imperatives.