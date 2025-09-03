JPMorgan To Boost Corporate Banking In India On Investment Jump

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is strengthening its corporate banking presence in India, focusing on sectors such as electric vehicles, data centers, and solar energy, as firms in these industries ramp up capital spending in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“As demand certainty improves, capex investments will begin,” Oliver Brinkmann, co-head of global corporate banking, Asia Pacific, at the US bank, said in a recent interview in Mumbai.

JPMorgan, which counts India and Japan as its two fastest-growing Asian markets in terms of revenue from corporate banking, expects no let-up in growth despite Washington doubling tariffs on many Indian imports to 50%. While the South Asian economy grew by its fastest pace in more than a year last quarter, economists are increasingly concerned the tariffs could severely hurt labor-intensive industries and momentum may fade.

“The geopolitical environment, including tariffs, is complicated but JPMorgan takes a long-term strategic view of its business in India,” according to Singapore-based Brinkmann. He said the bank’s local corporate banking has been growing its revenue by 30% year-on-year for the past two to three years and he expects a similar pace of growth in the next few years.

S&P Global Ratings said in a report in June that Indian companies are estimated to double capital expenditure to $850 billion over the next five years from the previous five-year period, as they chase growth opportunities.