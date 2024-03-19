JPMorgan Retains Adani's Dollar Bonds Rating Citing Little Impact From US Investigation

JPMorgan has reiterated its ratings on Adani Group's dollar bonds as it expects no material financial impact of the U.S. investigation into potential bribery by the group entity.

U.S. Attorney and U.S. Justice Department has lodged a probe in to Adani Group entity, most likely Adani Green Energy Ltd., under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act to search for potential bribery, JPMorgan said in a note.