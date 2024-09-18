JPMorgan Explores Taking Over Apple Card That Goldman Sachs Wants To Ditch

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is in discussions with Apple Inc. about taking over a credit card portfolio that rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has been trying to ditch.

The biggest US bank is among a slew of credit-card issuers that have explored taking over the Apple card, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Goldman tie-up, initially launched about five years ago, was part of an effort to cement the Wall Street giant’s consumer-banking foray, which it has since abandoned.

Goldman is already set to hand off a $2 billion portfolio of loans made to General Motors Co. customers to Barclays Plc at a discount to the value of the outstanding balances, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Goldman declined to comment. A representative for Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.