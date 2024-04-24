'Unbelievable Job' — JPMorgan's Dimon Praises Modi For Aadhaar UPI And GST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done an 'unbelievable job' in uplifting India, said JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive Jamie Dimon during a event on Tuesday. Speaking during a webinar organised by The Economic Club of New York, he praised the reforms put into effect by the current government in the recent past.

A lot of US government officials in India are "fantasizing... how we think they should be running their country", Dimon said.

"Every citizen by hand or eyeball or by finger is recognised. They've bank account for 700 million people. Their transferred payments are going through," he said

The country has an "unbelievable education system" and "unbelievable infrastructure", said Dimon.

Referring to the Goods and Services Tax without naming it, Dimon said the the indirect tax regime has removed corruption emanating from the disparity in tax systems followed by different states.

The JPMorgan CEO called Modi "tough" for breaking old bureaucratic systems. "And we need a little bit more of that here."