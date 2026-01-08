'No Likes, Comments, Open To Work Badge'— Indian Firm Polices Employees' LinkedIn Activities

"Your company is acting as if it gives a great pay, great job security and substantial retirement benefits that one would not leave them till they retire," a user said, stating that the firm's demands were not proportional to the compensation they were providing (like job security, long term benefits, and elevated wages).

They also made the case that as long as confidential information was not leaked the company's image was not harmed, there shouldn't be an issue.

"Outside work, your company has no authority over you and nor do you have any obligation towards them. As long as you do not disclose confidential information or participate in activities that harm the image of the company (this is while you are employed with them), it's all good," they added.

Other users also pointed out that unless this mandate was explicitly framed in their employee agreement, it cannot be enforced. They also warned the poster of the company displaying traits of a toxic work culture where employees might be fired using lack of adherence to these policies as an excuse.

"This is a classical sign of finding out who is "aligning" with the company policies and then slowly take this as an act of "in-subordination" and prepare a list of reasons that might come in handy when they lay off people," a user said.