Infosys Revises Wages: Freshers Can Get Rs 21-Lakh Salary; Internet Gives 'Reality' Check

Infosys Ltd. has got out of its alleged entry-level salary rut and hiked annual salaries for certain roles up to Rs 21 lakh per annum. The company's decision comes amid efforts to expand its AI capabilities, attract young digital talent for specialised roles.

The company is hiring engineering and computer science graduates with compensations ranging between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 21 lakh per annum, according to media reports. Infosys aims to hire 20,000 new recruits to push its AI-first strategy.

Among the roles being offered there is L3 (Trainee) with a salary of Rs 21 LPA; Specialist Programmer L2 (Trainee) with a salary of Rs 16 LPA; and Specialist Programmer L1 (Trainee) with Rs 10 LPA salary along with a Rs 1 lakh joining bonus.

Infosys group CHRO Shaji Mathew was cited as saying in the reports that hiring will happen through both campus recruitment and off-campus drives.

The IT giant has frequently faced flak for keeping salaries of freshers stagnant even as higher level salaries surged. As per reports, Infosys offers very low entry-level pay starting from Rs 3.5 lakh per annum

The decision to increase the maximum salary for certain entry-level positions has garnered praise from some, however, many netizens have pointed out faults in not revising the minimum pay.

"The 'up to 21 LPA' figure does not reflect the overall reality. In our campus of around 2000 students, no one was hired at 21 LPA, approximately 15–20 students received offers at 6 LPA and only about 5–10 students were offered 11 LPA," wrote one X user Aniket Sahu.