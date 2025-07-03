JM Financial: Here's Why This Analyst Projects Rs 1,000-Crore Profit In FY26

JM Financial Ltd. is expected to achieve a net profit of Rs 1,000 crore in FY26, led by its pivot to businesses that are much less cyclical compared to stock markets, according to Digant Haria, co-founder of GreenEdge Wealth.

"In FY25, they did around Rs 800 crore of profit," Haria said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "I think you add Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore to that just because of the credit cost."

"We spoke that there could be write-backs in the old business, so that credit losses will be very low. So, maybe Rs 1,000 crore of base profit and after that, you can have a 15% to 18% kind of compounding," he said.