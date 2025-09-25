JLR Working With Supply Partners To Prioritise Payments: Tata Motors CFO

The cyber-attack, which began in early September, has forced JLR to repeatedly extend its production halt, impacting its three main UK factories and a vast network of suppliers.

Tata Motors announced a further extension of its ongoing production shutdown until Oct. 1, as the company continues to deal with the fallout of a cyber hack since the start of this month.

The British luxury carmaker’s factories in Merseyside, north-west England, and Solihull in the West Midlands as well as facilities around the world, including India, Slovakia and China, remain at a standstill after an IT network shutdown.

The company said its focus is on supporting its customers, suppliers and colleagues, as well as the car retailers, who remain open. The production shutdown, nearing a month, is expected to cost JLR tens of millions of pounds a day in lost revenue and have raised major concerns for the companies and jobs in the supply chain.

A group calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters is believed to have claimed responsibility for the hack. It was also behind a number of high-profile attacks on UK retailers this year, including Marks & Spencer and Co-op.