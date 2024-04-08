JLR Sales Grow By A Fourth To Over 4,00,000 Units In FY24, Sans China

The luxury car unit of Tata Motors Ltd. grew its global wholesales by a fourth, excluding China, as improved production met global demand.

Wholesale volume of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc rose 25% over the year earlier to 4,01,303 units in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Monday. For the January-March quarter, it stood at 1,10,190 units—up 16% year-on-year. The wholesale figures do not include cars sold in China under JLR’s joint venture with Chery Automobile Co.

Among brands, in the quarter ended March 31, 2024:

Range Rover wholesales rose 22% year-on-year to 58,280 units.

Defender wholesales rose 5% year-on-year to 28,702 units.

Jaguar wholesales rose 39% year-on-year to 13,528 units.

Discovery wholesales rose 1% year-on-year to 9,680 units.

The retail sales, however, include China numbers. In fiscal 2024, JLR sold to customers 4,31,733 units—an increase of 22% over the previous year.

In the January-March quarter, retail sales grew 11% year-on-year to 1,14,038 units. Retail sales during the quarter were up 32% year-on-year in the UK, 21% in the US and 16% overseas. They declined 9% in China and 2% in Europe.

On Monday, shares of JLR parent Tata Motors rose 0.59% to Rs 1,012.95 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.67% higher at 74,742.50 points.