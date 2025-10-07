JLR Q2 Update: Sales Slump In Quarter Hit By Production Pause

JLR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd. posted a 24.2% and 17.1% year-on-year decline in its wholesale and retail sales, respectively, for the second quarter of this fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Apart from sales, the company's production volumes also slipped as its factories were shut in September, as a cyber attack crippled the operations.

Among other reasons for the decline were the winding down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of its new Jaguar, and the incremental US tariffs that impacted the automaker's exports to the American market, as per the filing.

The British luxury carmaker also posted a decline in volumes due to the production pause last month. Wholesale volumes for the second quarter stood at 66,165 units excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV, down 24.2% in comparison to the quarter ending June. The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 76.7% of the total wholesale volumes in the quarter ended September, down from 77.2% in the prior quarter and up from 67% year-on-year.

The second quarter update follows JLR's announcement that it has begun phased-restart of its manufacturing operations after the cyber attack incident.